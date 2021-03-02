Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rogers (ROG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers (NYSE: ROG):

2/24/2021 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

2/19/2021 – Rogers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Rogers was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/10/2021 – Rogers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ROG stock opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $195.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.66 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,506 shares of company stock worth $3,811,745. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Rogers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

