ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post sales of $781.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $769.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $800,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,193,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 802,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,539,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,875,113,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $195.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

