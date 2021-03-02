Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.14

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.14 and traded as high as $9.72. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 393,043 shares changing hands.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.27 million, a PE ratio of -134.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $50,001.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock valued at $207,632 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

