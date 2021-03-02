Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza Sells 157,621 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares in the company, valued at $31,766,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $719,072.10.

On Monday, December 7th, Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 3,349,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

