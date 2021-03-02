Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider David Chan Shear Sells 2,750 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,190 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

