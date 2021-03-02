REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. REV Group reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 225%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REV Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. REV Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

