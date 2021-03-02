Revain Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $4.63 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00815478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00028883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.