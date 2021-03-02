Reviewing Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerzbank and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $13.98 billion 0.59 $721.28 million $0.59 11.20 ageas SA/NV $16.91 billion 0.68 $1.10 billion $5.69 10.39

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Commerzbank. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerzbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Commerzbank and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 0 4 1 0 2.20 ageas SA/NV 1 2 5 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank -1.67% -0.30% -0.02% ageas SA/NV 9.03% 8.10% 1.01%

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Commerzbank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, cheques, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services. It also provides money market, and commodities and precious metals products, as well as interest, currency, and liquidity management services; and wealth management services. The company operates approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank AG was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

