Reviewing Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) & Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) and Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Metro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.33 $15.42 million $0.79 45.75 Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and Metro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82 Metro 1 4 2 0 2.14

Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus target price of $46.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. Metro has a consensus target price of $62.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.06%. Given Metro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metro is more favorable than Grocery Outlet.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and Metro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32% Metro N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Metro on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Metro

Metro Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies. As of January 27, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 950 food stores under various banners, including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, as well as approximately 650 drugstores primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy, and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. It also manufactures generic drugs; and provides online grocery shopping services. The company serves restaurants, other chains, non-franchised drugstores, and various health centers, as well as consumers. Metro Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

