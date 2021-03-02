Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $81,745,613.20 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $3,658,500.00.

NYSE RVLV traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 647,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $3,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

