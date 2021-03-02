ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 8%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price shot up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.11. 4,132,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 4,218,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.63.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 312.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

