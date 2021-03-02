Richard N. Gateman Sells 8,863 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40.
TRP traded up C$1.00 on Tuesday, hitting C$54.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,628,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,052. The firm has a market cap of C$51.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$74.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 77.55%.
TC Energy Company Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.