Rigel Finance (RIGEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $416,591.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 61.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $573,159.56 and approximately $416,591.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $136.50 or 0.00285674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.52 or 0.00486638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00073772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00077333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00055862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.56 or 0.00472059 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

