Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RTMVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Rightmove stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 56,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

