Rikoon Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $194.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of -122.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

