Rio DeFi Price Reaches $0.12 (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $28.91 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.73 or 0.00494468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.77 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

