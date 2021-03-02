Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.30. 33,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,675. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.86.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

