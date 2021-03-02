Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,447,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 330,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $154.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

