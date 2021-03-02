Robin Romero Purchases 22,575 Shares of Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) insider Robin Romero acquired 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,936.93 ($23,526.38).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About Euroz
