Robin Romero Purchases 22,575 Shares of Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Stock

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) insider Robin Romero acquired 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.46 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,936.93 ($23,526.38).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

About Euroz

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raising and undertaking, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

