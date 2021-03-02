Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Roku worth $147,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.57. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,204 shares of company stock worth $320,262,789 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

