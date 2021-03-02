root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the January 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS RTNB remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,915. root9B has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity and business advisory services primarily in regulatory risk mitigation in the United States and internationally. The company's Cyber Solutions segment offers cyber security, advanced technology training, operational support, and consulting services. This segment provides cyber operations assessments, analysis and testing, cyber training, forensics, exploitation, and strategic defense planning services.

