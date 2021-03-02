Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $3.40. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $14.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $16.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,032. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.