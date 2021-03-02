Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $92,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

NYSE:ROP opened at $383.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.84. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

