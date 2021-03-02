Rosenblatt Securities Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $310.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.55, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.76. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.