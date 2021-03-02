Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,580,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 131,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Ross Stores worth $194,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 281,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.57 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average is $105.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

