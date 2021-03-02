Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89.

ROST stock traded down $6.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.89. 117,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,286. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $123.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

