Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.74-0.86 EPS.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $117.64. 2,193,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

