Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 3,326 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,738,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,794,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.64. 109,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,815. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

