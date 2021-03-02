Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. 96,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.