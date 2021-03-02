Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

