Rossmore Private Capital Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Shares of HON traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.55. 13,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average of $189.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.