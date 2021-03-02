Rossmore Private Capital Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $219.93.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.