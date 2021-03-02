Rossmore Private Capital Sells 2,257 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,509,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 362,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,992 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72.

