Rossmore Private Capital Sells 8,584 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 583,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $781,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 54,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

