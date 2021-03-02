Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 13.54 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 371.14 ($4.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,310,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.01. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 375 ($4.90).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

