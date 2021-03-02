Rotork (LON:ROR) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 369 ($4.82), with a volume of 343990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.60 ($4.67).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Get Rotork alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 272.86 ($3.56).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 313.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74.

About Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.