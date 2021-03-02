Rotten Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Rotten token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $835,549.39 and $7,223.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rotten has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 60,630,933 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.