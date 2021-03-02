Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,597,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 601,801 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 187,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

