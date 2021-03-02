Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target to $33.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Laidlaw reduced their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athenex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Athenex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Athenex by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.