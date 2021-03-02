Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $58.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ventas by 43.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Ventas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 46.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 126.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

