Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.
NYSE LYG remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,645. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
