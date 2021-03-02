Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

NYSE LYG remained flat at $$2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,645. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

