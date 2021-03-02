Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.63.
RY stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$110.26. 1,684,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,966. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
