Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.63.

RY stock traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$110.26. 1,684,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,147,966. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$72.00 and a 12 month high of C$113.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7600004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total transaction of C$569,775.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

