Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

RCL stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

