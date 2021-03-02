Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 682,245 Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 682,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.58% of Great Elm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEG stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

