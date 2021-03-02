Royce & Associates LP Buys 11,471 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.14% of Landmark Bancorp worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LARK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

