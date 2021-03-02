Royce & Associates LP Buys 211,000 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 468.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.73% of Atlas Technical Consultants worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $52,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 35,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $217,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,616.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $567,695 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional and technical testing, inspection engineering, and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

