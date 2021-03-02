Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,051 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 6.97% of Ra Medical Systems worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

Shares of RMED opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

