Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $350.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,226,298.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

