Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.45% of Village Super Market worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Begley sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $219,730.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,646 shares of company stock valued at $372,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 1.36%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

