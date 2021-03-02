Royce & Associates LP Has $1.41 Million Stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,681 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000.

EIC opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

